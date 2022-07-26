Left Menu

U.S. says there can be no more 'business as usual' with Myanmar's junta

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-07-2022 00:00 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 00:00 IST
U.S. says there can be no more 'business as usual' with Myanmar's junta
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. State Department on Monday said there can be no "business as usual" with Myanmar's ruling military following its execution of four democracy activists, adding that it was considering further measures to punish the junta.

Speaking at a regular press briefing, State Department spokesperson Ned Price also called on countries to ban sales of military equipment to Myanmar as well as the ASEAN grouping to maintain precedent of barring junta representatives from regional meetings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
2
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States
3
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
4
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022