Haryana DCs asked to expedite cases related mobile tower installation

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has directed all deputy commissioners in the state to expedite pending cases related to Right of Way (RoW) permissions for installation of towers for mobile and internet service.

He was holding a review meeting on the issue of RoW with all the Deputy Commissioners through video conferencing here on Monday.

Kaushal gave special directions to the Deputy Commissioners of Rohtak, Ambala, Kaithal, Karnal, Sonipat, Panipat, Yamunanagar, Nuh, Hisar and Kurukshetra districts, where the percentage of cancellation of applications for RoW is high.

He said that all those service providers may also be directed to ensure that they submit their documents and prescribed fee within seven to 10 days so that the pending cases can be completed at the earliest.

RoW permissions are needed for overhead and underground telecom infrastructure, including laying of telecom fiber.

Kaushal said that the state government is committed to increase the communication and mobile connectivity infrastructure.

In the districts where there is still any problem related to mobile signal and internet connectivity, the DCs were directed to contact the Department of Telecommunications for immediate installation of telecom towers in those districts, according to an official statement here.

It was informed in the meeting that more than 5,700 applications have been approved in the districts related to RoW permissions.

Presently 1,091 cases are pending. There are some cases where the service providers have not submitted the required documents or in some cases the prescribed charges have not been paid.

It was informed in the meeting by the officials that some cases are pending due to non-submission of 'radiation' certificates.

The chief secretary apprised the deputy commissioners that according to the policy of communication and connectivity infrastructure, radiation certificate has to be submitted within 30 days of installation of tower, so there should not be any delay in grant of permission due to this certificate.

In the meeting, the Director General (Telecom), Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, Government of India, connected through video conferencing and said that they will establish contact with the service providers and ensure that they get the required documents submitted within the stipulated time as well as pay the fixed charges, as per the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)