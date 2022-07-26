UP cop, brother booked for attempt to murder as firing over property leaves 3 injured

A Uttar Pradesh police constable and his brother, an SSB jawan, were booked Monday for attempt to murder after the policeman opened fire on their rivals over a property dispute that left three injured, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Gorakhpur) Gaurav Grover said Inspector Banke Yadav, head constable Manoj Yadav and constable Suraj Yadav posted in the area were suspended for alleged negligence in duty and a probe has been ordered also against them.

He said Bhagwan Das, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan, has been arrested and police are making efforts to nab eight other accused including the Uttar Pradesh police constable, Pramod Yadav, booked for attempt to murder.

The firing incident happened around 8 am on Sunday in Maudhamangal village outside one Pramod's under-construction house.

According to police, when Pramod and his brother Bhagwan Das started some construction work at the house some people from the other side -- Rajdhari Yadav, Rajnath Yadav and Sureman Yadav -- reached the spot and objected to it.

The matter soon escalated and Pramod opened fire injuring three people of the other group, they said.

A case of attempt to murder was registered against nine people including Pramod and Das, they added, Das was arrested the same night and search is on to nab others, SSP Grover said.

''On Sunday, two groups clashed over a certain issue and a case was registered. The main accused of the case has been arrested and police are searching for the rest. The two main accused are government employees and information has been sent to their departments for departmental action,'' He said.

