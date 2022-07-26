Left Menu

3 people rescued from flash floods in Kargil

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-07-2022 08:50 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 08:50 IST
3 people rescued from flash floods in Kargil
  • Country:
  • India

Three people were rescued from flash floods by the administration and the Army in Kargil district of the Union territory of Ladakh, officials said on Tuesday.

The administration was informed on Monday evening that three people were trapped in Taisuru's Youljuk village due to a sudden rise in the water level in a river following heavy rainfall, they said.

A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team supported by police personnel and the Army launched an operation and rescued them, the officials said.

They were identified as Mohd Sharief, Ghulam Mehdi and Mohd Hassan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
2
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
3
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022