3 people rescued from flash floods in Kargil
- Country:
- India
Three people were rescued from flash floods by the administration and the Army in Kargil district of the Union territory of Ladakh, officials said on Tuesday.
The administration was informed on Monday evening that three people were trapped in Taisuru's Youljuk village due to a sudden rise in the water level in a river following heavy rainfall, they said.
A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team supported by police personnel and the Army launched an operation and rescued them, the officials said.
They were identified as Mohd Sharief, Ghulam Mehdi and Mohd Hassan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mohd Hassan
- Army
- Ladakh
- Youljuk
- Ghulam Mehdi
- Mohd Sharief
- Kargil
ALSO READ
Cong criticises govt over 'failure' to restore April 2020 status at LAC in Ladakh
Ladakh reports 9 fresh COVID-19 cases
Does Congress have faith in Army's statement on China or not: BJP
Army Chief Gen Pande launches the book 'Cavalier's Take - Memoir of a Soldiers General'
Afghan coal sold to companies linked to Pakistan Army: Report