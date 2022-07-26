ASEAN chair calls timing of Myanmar executions 'highly reprehensible'
Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2022 08:56 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 08:56 IST
ASEAN chair Cambodia has called the timing of the Myanmar junta's execution of four activists "highly reprehensible" and said it has presented a gross lack of will to support the bloc's peace efforts in the country.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, dated July 25, Cambodia, which heads the Association of Southeast Asian Nations this year, said it was extremely saddened and deeply troubled by the executions. It said the executions were a setback, just a week ahead of an ASEAN ministerial meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cambodia
- junta
- the Association of Southeast Asian Nations
- Myanmar
- ASEAN
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Myanmar junta leader to visit Moscow, plans space and nuclear meetings -RIA
Cambodia's ruling party supports Hun Sen as PM candidate for next election
Guinea junta names acting prime minister during absence of PM Beavogui
Myanmar junta condemned for execution of 4 democracy activists
Mali junta expels UN peacekeeping mission spokesman over tweets