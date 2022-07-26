Japanese Emperor Emeritus diagnosed with heart failure but recovering - media
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 26-07-2022 10:42 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 10:32 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japan's Emperor Emeritus Akihito, father of the current Emperor, has received a diagnosis of heart failure, media said on Tuesday but is taking medication and the condition is improving.
No further details were immediately available.
Heart failure is a condition in which the heart muscle does not pump blood as well as it should.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement