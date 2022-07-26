Left Menu

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Allahabad HC rejects Ashish Mishra's bail plea

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-07-2022 14:04 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 13:43 IST
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Allahabad HC rejects Ashish Mishra's bail plea
Allahabad High Court Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of Ashish Mishra alias Monu, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra 'Teni', in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case which had left four farmers dead.

The Justice Krishna Pahal bench said Ashish is politically so influential that he could influence the witnesses and affect the trial.

The bench had reserved its order on July 15 after completing the hearing.

On February 10, the Lucknow bench granted bail to Ashish but the Supreme Court canceled it and directed the high court to decide his plea after affording adequate opportunity to the victims.

Accordingly, the high court heard his bail petition afresh.

Mishra is a co-accused in the killing of four farmers and a journalist at Tikunia in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3 last year.

The farmers and the journalist were mowed down by a speeding vehicle. In the ensuing violence, two BJP workers and the driver of a vehicle were killed by an agitated mob.

Two FIRs were lodged in connection with the violence.

