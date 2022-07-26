Left Menu

Bangladesh seeks $4.5 bln loan from IMF, newspaper says

Reuters | Dhaka | Updated: 26-07-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 13:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh has sought a $4.5 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, the Daily Star newspaper reported on Tuesday https://www.thedailystar.net/business/economy/news/govt-formally-seeks-45b-imf-3079321, the latest country in South Asia to seek such support amid rising pressure on the economies of the region.

Bangladesh has sought the funds for its balance of payment and budgetary needs, as well as for efforts to deal with climate change, the Daily Start said citing documents it had seen. It said the request was made on Sunday.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

