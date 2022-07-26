Left Menu

Bodies of 8 migrants wash ashore in southern Morocco

PTI | Rabat | Updated: 26-07-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 14:26 IST
Bodies of 8 migrants wash ashore in southern Morocco
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Morocco

Moroccan authorities say the bodies of eight migrants have washed ashore in southern Morocco after their dinghy capsized.

The bodies were found early on Monday in the coastal town of Akhfennir, on Morocco's Atlantic coast facing the Spanish Canary Islands, authorities said.

They said 18 other migrants who'd been in the capsized dinghy were later found alive. They were from sub-Saharan African countries.

Morocco's Atlantic coast has become a departure point for African migrants aiming to reach Europe via the Canary Islands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
2
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
3
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022