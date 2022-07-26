Left Menu

Two transport dept employees crushed to death by truck in UP

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 26-07-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 15:47 IST
Two transport dept employees crushed to death by truck in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two employees of the Uttar Pradesh transport department died on Tuesday when a speeding truck hit them during a vehicle checking drive here, police said.

Assistant Regional Transport Officer (Enforcement) Rakesh Kumar Verma said contractual driver Abdul Mobin (52) and constable Arun Singh (50) had signaled a truck to stop during the checking in Madhavpur Chatauna village but it accelerated and ran them over.

Verma, who was leading the team during the drive, said his car was also hit by the truck.

Superintendent of Police Somen Verma and other police personnel reached the spot after being informed about the incident.

A case has been registered, police officials said.

Circle Officer (Jaisinghpur) Krishnakant Saroj said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

The truck driver fled, leaving the vehicle loaded with iron sheets behind, Saroj said, adding that a search was underway to nab him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
2
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
3
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022