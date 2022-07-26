Two transport dept employees crushed to death by truck in UP

Two employees of the Uttar Pradesh transport department died on Tuesday when a speeding truck hit them during a vehicle checking drive here, police said.

Assistant Regional Transport Officer (Enforcement) Rakesh Kumar Verma said contractual driver Abdul Mobin (52) and constable Arun Singh (50) had signaled a truck to stop during the checking in Madhavpur Chatauna village but it accelerated and ran them over.

Verma, who was leading the team during the drive, said his car was also hit by the truck.

Superintendent of Police Somen Verma and other police personnel reached the spot after being informed about the incident.

A case has been registered, police officials said.

Circle Officer (Jaisinghpur) Krishnakant Saroj said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

The truck driver fled, leaving the vehicle loaded with iron sheets behind, Saroj said, adding that a search was underway to nab him.

