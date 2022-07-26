Left Menu

Hurt by molestation, 16-yr-old girl kills self in UP's Pilibhit

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 26-07-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 17:12 IST
Hurt by molestation, 16-yr-old girl kills self in UP's Pilibhit
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-year-old girl hanged herself to death after she was allegedly molested by a youth here, police said on Tuesday.

Both the victim and the accused belong to the Dalit community and hailed from the same village, they said.

A case has been registered against one Sanjay at the Sungarhi Kotwali police station under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), the police said.

Pilibhit Superintendent of Police Dinesh Prabhu told the media that based on a complaint by the girl's father, two others from the village -- a woman and a girl -- have also been booked.

The post-mortem report has made a mention of 'hanging', police said.

Phone call details of the victim and the prime accused have been obtained. Further investigation is underway, the SP said.

Balveer Singh, in charge of Sungarhi Kotwali police station, said Sanjay used to allegedly chase and harass the girl.

Though her family members warned him multiple times, he did not mend ways, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
2
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
3
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022