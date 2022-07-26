Left Menu

Man, 35, killed in road rage in Rajasthan's Baran district

A 35-year-old man was beaten to death with rods and sticks by four people in a road rage incident in Dikhwani village of Baran district, police said on Tuesday. According to police, Om Prakash Kushwah was attacked by the four men Monday evening after he tried to overtake them on his bike while returning home.

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 26-07-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 18:44 IST
Man, 35, killed in road rage in Rajasthan's Baran district
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old man was beaten to death with rods and sticks by four people in a road rage incident in Dikhwani village of Baran district, police said on Tuesday. According to police, Om Prakash Kushwah was attacked by the four men Monday evening after he tried to overtake them on his bike while returning home. He was immediately rushed to a government hospital in Baran, where the doctors, taking note of his critical injuries, referred him to a government hospital in Kota, where he died Monday night.

The accused were identified as Vishnu Jatav, Kanhaiya Jatav, Jagdish Jatav, and Deepak Jatav of the same village, SHO at Kelwada Police Station Mahendra Yadav said.

All four have been booked for murder and are absconding, he said.

After the incident, villagers staged a demonstration against speedy justice and blocked a road. They vacated the place after they were assured that the culprits will be brought to justice soon.

Kushwah’s body was handed over to his family after post mortem on Tuesday, Yadav said.

A search operation for accused is underway and they would be detained by the evening, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
2
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
3
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022