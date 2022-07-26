Left Menu

Russia raps Israel on Ukraine but plays down Jewish Agency court case

"There is no need to politicize this situation and project it onto the entire range of Russian-Israeli relations," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "It's necessary to take a careful approach here, but also to realise that all organizations must comply with Russian law." The case has stirred worries in Israel about a crisis with Russia, which is home to a large Jewish community and wields clout in next-door Syria. On Tuesday, Israel went public with what it deemed a "one-off" firing by Russian forces at its war planes in May as they struck suspected Iranian targets in Syria.

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 19:27 IST
Russia raps Israel on Ukraine but plays down Jewish Agency court case

Russia criticised Israel's stance on the war in Ukraine but said on Tuesday that a dispute over a Jewish emigration agency was a legal matter that should not spill over into bilateral ties. Russia's justice ministry is seeking the liquidation of the Russian branch of the non-profit Jewish Agency, which helps Jews move to Israel.

Authorities have alleged breaches of privacy laws by the agency, and are expected to present more details before a Russian court on Thursday. "There is no need to politicize this situation and project it onto the entire range of Russian-Israeli relations," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"It's necessary to take a careful approach here, but also to realise that all organizations must comply with Russian law." The case has stirred worries in Israel about a crisis with Russia, which is home to a large Jewish community and wields clout in next-door Syria.

On Tuesday, Israel went public with what it deemed a "one-off" firing by Russian forces at its war planes in May as they struck suspected Iranian targets in Syria. Peskov and Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova both appeared keen to minimise any diplomatic repercussions from the Jewish Agency case.

But Zakharova, in comments to Russian TV, lamented Israel's condemnations of the Ukraine invasion. In May, Israel summoned the Russian ambassador over comments made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about Adolf Hitler. "Unfortunately, in recent months we have heard, at the level of statements, completely unconstructive and, most importantly, biased rhetoric from Tel Aviv. It has been completely incomprehensible and strange to us," Zakharova said.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has said a closing of the Agency branch would be "grave, with ramifications for (bilateral) relations". On Tuesday, Lapid's office said that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin had exchanged "written greetings". The office did not immediately expand on that correspondence.

Lapid has put a team of Israeli jurists on standby to fly out to resolve the Jewish Agency issue - once Moscow agrees to admit them. But, as of Tuesday afternoon, they had not departed. "We will resolve this matter through the diplomatic channel, even if they do not go," Israeli Immigration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata told Ynet TV.

Some 600,000 Russians are eligible to immigrate to Israel. Tamano-Shata said there had been a rise in applications since the case against the Jewish Agency, which is based in Jerusalem and is the world's largest Jewish non-profit organisation. At an Israeli conference, Defence Minister Benny Gantz confirmed a TV report that, on May 13, a Russian S-300 air defence battery in Syria had fired at Israeli jets, without hitting any.

"It was a one-off incident," he said. Israel's coordination with Russia over Syria is "a situation that is stable right now, I think", Gantz added. "But we are always reviewing this story as if we only just began it now."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
2
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
3
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022