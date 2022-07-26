Left Menu

Russian military plans sweeping war games in country's east

Russia will hold wide-ranging military drills in the countrys east as it continues regular troop training despite the action in Ukraine, Russias military authorities said Tuesday.The Russian Defence Ministry said that the Vostok 2022 East 2022 exercise scheduled for Aug. 30-Sept. 5 will involve troops on maneuvers at 13 firing ranges of the Eastern Military District.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 26-07-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 20:44 IST
Russian military plans sweeping war games in country's east
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia will hold wide-ranging military drills in the country's east as it continues regular troop training despite the action in Ukraine, Russia's military authorities said Tuesday.

The Russian Defence Ministry said that the Vostok 2022 (East 2022) exercise scheduled for Aug. 30-Sept. 5 will involve troops on maneuvers at 13 firing ranges of the Eastern Military District. It added that units of Airborne troops, long-range bombers and military cargo planes will also be involved in the war games. The ministry said troops from unspecified foreign countries will participate. Russian and Chinese troops took part in a series of joint military maneuvers last year, reflecting increasingly close military ties between Moscow and Beijing.

The ministry rejected allegations that it's mobilizing forces to beef up the its forces in Ukraine, noting that “only part of the Russian military has been involved in the special military operation.” Without disclosing details, the ministry said the number of troops operating in Ukraine are “quite sufficient for fulfilling the tasks” and emphasized that the military hasn't canceled any of the planned drills.

Moscow hasn't said how many of it's million-soldier military are involved in action in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
2
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
3
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022