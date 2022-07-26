Russian military plans sweeping war games in country's east
Russia will hold wide-ranging military drills in the countrys east as it continues regular troop training despite the action in Ukraine, Russias military authorities said Tuesday.The Russian Defence Ministry said that the Vostok 2022 East 2022 exercise scheduled for Aug. 30-Sept. 5 will involve troops on maneuvers at 13 firing ranges of the Eastern Military District.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia will hold wide-ranging military drills in the country's east as it continues regular troop training despite the action in Ukraine, Russia's military authorities said Tuesday.
The Russian Defence Ministry said that the Vostok 2022 (East 2022) exercise scheduled for Aug. 30-Sept. 5 will involve troops on maneuvers at 13 firing ranges of the Eastern Military District. It added that units of Airborne troops, long-range bombers and military cargo planes will also be involved in the war games. The ministry said troops from unspecified foreign countries will participate. Russian and Chinese troops took part in a series of joint military maneuvers last year, reflecting increasingly close military ties between Moscow and Beijing.
The ministry rejected allegations that it's mobilizing forces to beef up the its forces in Ukraine, noting that “only part of the Russian military has been involved in the special military operation.” Without disclosing details, the ministry said the number of troops operating in Ukraine are “quite sufficient for fulfilling the tasks” and emphasized that the military hasn't canceled any of the planned drills.
Moscow hasn't said how many of it's million-soldier military are involved in action in Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Europe on edge as Nord Stream Russian gas link enters planned shutdown
WRAPUP 3-Ukraine hit by widespread Russian shelling, apartment toll rises to 18
Lithuania widens curbs on Kaliningrad trade despite Russian warning
Death toll from Russian rocket attack on apartment block rises to 18 -Ukraine
FOREX-Euro flirts with parity as Russian gas link enters planned shutdown