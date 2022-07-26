Left Menu

Delhi: Two DUSIB officers suspended for irregularities in work

Two officers posted in the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board DUSIB have been suspended and nine others issued show cause notices for alleged irregularities in their work, officials said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 21:00 IST
Delhi: Two DUSIB officers suspended for irregularities in work
  • Country:
  • India

Two officers posted in the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) have been suspended and nine others issued show cause notices for alleged irregularities in their work, officials said on Tuesday. The disciplinary actions were taken on the directions of DUSIB CEO K Mahesh, they said.

The DUSIB has suspended Executive Engineer P Saraswat, who is accused of irregularities related to a parking site at Shivaji Palace in Raja Garden area.

According to the officials, Saraswat is accused of defying the Delhi High Court order of February 21 as he failed to take appropriate action to take back possession of the parking site, resulting in loss of revenue to the department.

The second officer who has been suspended is Surender Singh. It was found that he had been allegedly taking unauthorised leaves from the office and was ''wilfully'' absenting himself from May 30 and not responding properly to show cause notices issued by the administration branch of the board.

Seven other officers were issued show cause notices, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
2
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
3
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022