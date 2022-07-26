Left Menu

Maha: Man gets 20 years RI for raping four-year-old girl in Jalna

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 26-07-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 21:04 IST
Maha: Man gets 20 years RI for raping four-year-old girl in Jalna
A court in Maharashtra's Jalna on Tuesday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a four-year-old girl.

Principal district and sessions court judge M G Gimekar on Tuesday convicted Vinod Vikram Paithankar (26) of charges under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Paithankar was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh was imposed on him.

According to assistant government pleader Jayshiree Borade, the victim was playing with her elder brother on a street on December 12, 2017, when the accused came on a motorcycle and lured them with the promise of toffees. The man took the siblings to an isolated place, where he made the boy stand at a distance and raped the girl, Borade said.

The accused then dropped the children to the same street, and was spotted by their mother, she said.

The police had recorded statements of 13 witnesses and a medical report, it was stated.

