Delhi man killed by kite string

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 21:15 IST
A 30-year-old man had his throat slit with a kite string and died in northwest Delhi’s Maurya Enclave area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened Monday, when Sumit Ranga, a resident of Rohini Sector-3, Avantika, drove his bike into a kite string on Haiderpur Flyover which sliced his throat, they said.

Ranga, a hardware shop owner, was rushed to local Saroj Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, a senior police officer said.

During enquiry, the father of the deceased said his son was coming home from Burari on his motorcycle and when he reached the Haiderpur Flyover, a sharp string slit his throat, the officer said.

A case under section 304A (causing death by negligence) was registered at Maurya Enclave Police Station and an investigation is on, police said.

