Maha: Two Nigerians held in Pune with MD, cocaine worth over Rs 1 crore

The Anti-Narcotics Cell ANC of Pune Police on Tuesday arrested two Nigerians and seized banned drugs Mephedrone and cocaine worth over Rs one crore from them, an official said. Police suspect the arrested Nigerians are members of an international drug smuggling syndicate. The duo was arrested from the house they were staying in from Baner.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 26-07-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 22:27 IST
The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Pune Police on Tuesday arrested two Nigerians and seized banned drugs Mephedrone and cocaine worth over Rs one crore from them, an official said. Police suspect the arrested Nigerians are members of an international drug smuggling syndicate. Ogochukwu Emmanuel (43) and Enebeli Omamma Vivian (30) were picked up from the posh Baner area of the city on a tip-off, he said. Police recovered 644 grams of Mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 96 lakh and 201 grams of Cocaine valued at Rs 30 lakh from the house of the accused duo. Also, Rs 2 lakh cash, mobile phones, and other items were seized, he said. ''The duo was arrested from the house they were staying in from Baner. Both are nationals of Nigeria who are staying in Pune on a tourist visa. Heavy contraband substances were seized during the search. We are investigating an international drug syndicate involved in smuggling of contraband substances,'' Ramnath Pokale, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) told reporters. A case was registered under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

