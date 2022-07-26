Left Menu

Maha: Hotel guard opposes police action against illegally parked vehicles, gets slapped

A security guard of a restaurant was slapped by a traffic police constable in Nagpur city in Maharashtra after the former opposed the police action against haphazardly parked vehicles, an official said on Tuesday. A security guard opposed the police personnel to initiating action against haphazardly parked vehicles in front of a hotel and pushed a constable, who slapped him.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 26-07-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 22:37 IST
Maha: Hotel guard opposes police action against illegally parked vehicles, gets slapped
  • Country:
  • India

A security guard of a restaurant was slapped by a traffic police constable in Nagpur city in Maharashtra after the former opposed the police action against haphazardly parked vehicles, an official said on Tuesday. The incident occurred in the Sakkardara area when traffic police personnel were taking action against vehicles parked in a 'no parking zone at Tiranga square on Monday evening. A security guard opposed the police personnel to initiating action against haphazardly parked vehicles in front of a hotel and pushed a constable, who slapped him. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. No complaint is registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
2
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
3
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022