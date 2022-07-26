Left Menu

Haryana and Israel to cooperate in water conservation: CM Khattar

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-07-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 23:28 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Tuesday said Haryana and Israel are looking forward to work on various water conservation and management projects.

The Chief Minister said this during a meeting with a delegation of Israel which met him, according to an official statement.

Khattar directed the state's Irrigation and Water Resources Department to constitute a task force for cooperation with Israel on water management.

According to the statement, Yitzhak Aharonovich, Chairman of Mekorot, national water company of Israel and the country's top agency for water management, said that Israel is a leading country in water conservation.

Despite having a shortage of water, Israel is using quality water management in the agricultural sector, he said.

