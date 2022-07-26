Left Menu

Telangana Police rescue man trying to cross overflowing bridge on bike

The Telangana Police on Tuesday rescued a man who was trying to cross an overflowing bridge from Kaliz Khan Dargah to Shamshabad on his bike.

ANI | Ranga Reddy (Telangana) | Updated: 26-07-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 23:43 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
According to an official statement by the Cyberabad Police, a police team headed by HC Baig of Rajendranagar Traffic Police Station rescued the person at around 4.45 pm.

"The person was trying to cross Himayath Sagar service road bridge from Kaliz Khan Dargah to Shamshabad. Sufficient staff and traffic men were deputed on both ends but he, unfortunately, entered the road. However, the civilian was rescued safely," the police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

