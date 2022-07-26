Left Menu

Hyderabad: Police arrests one drug peddler, seizes over 15 kg ganja

The Hyderabad Police apprehended one drug peddler and seized 15.60 kgs of contraband from him.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 26-07-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 23:45 IST
Hyderabad: Police arrests one drug peddler, seizes over 15 kg ganja
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Hyderabad Police apprehended one drug peddler and seized 15.60 kgs of contraband from him. The arrested peddler has been identified as Dasari Vilas Reddy.

According to police, on Tuesday at about 10.30 am, the police received information that one person having possession of narcotic drug i.e. ganja (Weed) at SBI ATM, Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad, was trying to sell the same to customers. Following that the Tukaramgate Police apprehended him and took him into custody.

The accused is working as District Coordinator (Outsourcing) in Paderu. Due to heavy demand for ganja in Hyderabad, he procured ganja in Paderu from one unknown person and came to Secunderabad to sell the same to earn easy money illegally, informed Venkateshwarulu Addl DCP, North zone. The arrest was made under the supervision of G. Venkateshwarlu, Addl. DCP, North Zone and N. Sudhir, ACP, Gopalapuram Division by R Yellappa, SHO Tukaramgate along with S Shiva Raj, SI and his team. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
2
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
3
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Record number of COVID-hit Australians in hospital as Omicron surges; Studies find more clues to the potential cause of severe hepatitis cases in children and more

Health News Roundup: Record number of COVID-hit Australians in hospital as O...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022