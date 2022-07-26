Hyderabad: Police arrests one drug peddler, seizes over 15 kg ganja
The Hyderabad Police apprehended one drug peddler and seized 15.60 kgs of contraband from him.
The Hyderabad Police apprehended one drug peddler and seized 15.60 kgs of contraband from him. The arrested peddler has been identified as Dasari Vilas Reddy.
According to police, on Tuesday at about 10.30 am, the police received information that one person having possession of narcotic drug i.e. ganja (Weed) at SBI ATM, Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad, was trying to sell the same to customers. Following that the Tukaramgate Police apprehended him and took him into custody.
The accused is working as District Coordinator (Outsourcing) in Paderu. Due to heavy demand for ganja in Hyderabad, he procured ganja in Paderu from one unknown person and came to Secunderabad to sell the same to earn easy money illegally, informed Venkateshwarulu Addl DCP, North zone. The arrest was made under the supervision of G. Venkateshwarlu, Addl. DCP, North Zone and N. Sudhir, ACP, Gopalapuram Division by R Yellappa, SHO Tukaramgate along with S Shiva Raj, SI and his team. (ANI)
