Mathura petitioner files revision petition in the court of district judge

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 27-07-2022 00:11 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 00:11 IST
A petitioner seeking the removal of a mosque from the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi complex in Mathura filed a revision petition in the court of district judge, apparently dissatisfied by the non-disposal of his original plea in the court of civil judge senior division.

Accepting the fresh plea, the judge sent it to Additional District Judge Sanjai Chaudhary who fixed August 1 as the day of the hearing.

Advocate of petitioner Deepak DN Sharma said the civil judge had the full right to deliver judgement on this issue, but she continued to adjourn hearings. ''As a result of which, we had to move the district court,'' he said.

He added the matter has been sent to the court of ADJ (7) Sanjai Chaudhary, and the ADJ has fixed August 1 for hearing. PTI CORR NAV TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

