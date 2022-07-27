Left Menu

Smuggler held with rhino horn in Assam

A smuggler was arrested with a rhino horn in Jorhat district of Assam, a police official said on Wednesday. The rhino horn was also recovered from him, Meena said. The SP said the smuggler hailed from Titabor, which is also in Jorhat district.

PTI | Jorhat | Updated: 27-07-2022 11:26 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 11:24 IST
A smuggler was arrested with a rhino horn in the Jorhat district of Assam, a police official said on Wednesday. The man was apprehended on Tuesday evening, Jorhat superintendent of police Mohan Lal Meena said. "We arrested the person near Mohbondha under Pulibor police station. The rhino horn was also recovered from him," Meena said. The SP said the smuggler hailed from Titabor, which is also in the Jorhat district. "We have launched an investigation to ascertain if he is involved with any gang," Meena added.

