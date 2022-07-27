Left Menu

ED questioning of Sonia Gandhi: Youth Congress workers detained after 'rail roko' protest in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-07-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 11:40 IST
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at the Enforcement Directorate office (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Youth Congress workers were detained after they staged a 'rail roko' protest at a station here on Wednesday against Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), police said.

A group of 10-15 Mumbai Youth Congress workers stopped a Gujarat-bound express train around 10.15 am on platform no. 6 of the Borivali station, officials of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

The protesters shouted slogans against the Enforcement Directorate and the Narendra Modi-led central government, as Sonia Gandhi appeared before the ED in Delhi on Wednesday for the third round of questioning in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

The GRP Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel removed the protesters from the tracks within a few minutes and the train departed for its onward journey, the officials said.

The GRP then detained some of the protesters, they said.

A Western Railway spokesperson said the agitation, which was staged for a few minutes, did not affect train services as the GRP removed the protesters from tracks and detained them.

Sonia Gandhi (75) has been questioned for over eight hours till now by the ED and she has faced 65-70 questions.

The questioning pertains to the charge of alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

Congress has slammed the ED's action against its top leadership and termed it as ''political vendetta'' and ''harassment''.

