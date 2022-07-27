Soldier injured in J-K encounter
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-07-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 12:54 IST
An Army jawan was injured in an encounter with terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Brayihard Kathpora in Kulgam following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the ultras fired upon the security forces, who retaliated. A search operation is underway to trace the terrorists who apparently managed to escape from the spot.
