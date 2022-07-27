Centre approves two new tourist circuits for Arunachal

The Centre has approved two new tourist circuits for Arunachal Pradesh to boost tourism in the northeastern state, officials said here on Wednesday.

The new tourist circuits are Dibrugarh - Deomali - Hukanjuri - Khonsa in Tirap district and Dibrugarh - Kanubari - Longding in Longding district of the state, they said.

''The proposal of the Arunachal Pradesh government relating to the opening of new tourist routes has been examined by the central government. It has, accordingly, been decided with the approval of the competent authority in the Ministry of Home Affairs to open the two new tourist routs in Arunachal Pradesh for tourism purposes," a circular from the union home ministry stated.

The MHA also urged the Arunachal Pradesh government to augment the capacity of district administration including the police of Tirap and Longding districts to cater to the security of the area by creating an environment conducive to promoting tourism, the officials said. "The activities of tourists to be adequately monitored by the concerned agencies,'' the order further stated.

A post by the Arunachal Pradesh tourism department welcomed the opening of the new tourist routes. ''Now hitherto unknown, unexplored destinations of both these districts will be open for tourists. This will in turn boost the local economy and people's livelihood. Tourists will be able to experience the enchanting culture, dances, and cuisine of the area,'' it said.

