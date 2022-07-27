Left Menu

MHA decides to fill up 84,405 existing vacancies in CAPFs by Dec 2023: MoS Nityanand Rai

Minister of State for Home (MoS) Nityanand Rai on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that the government has taken a decision to fill up 84,405 existing vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) by December 2023.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 14:21 IST
MHA decides to fill up 84,405 existing vacancies in CAPFs by Dec 2023: MoS Nityanand Rai
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of State for Home (MoS) Nityanand Rai on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that the government has taken a decision to fill up 84,405 existing vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) by December 2023. Replying to a query of BJP MP Anil Agrawal in writing, the Minister further said that the examination for filling up of 25,271 posts of Constable (General Duty) has already been conducted.

As per data shared by the MoS, there are a total of 84,405 vacancies in the CAPFs that included Assam Rifles (9,659), Border Security Force (19,254), Central Industrial Security Force (10,918), Central Reserve Police Force (29,985), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (3,187), and Sashastra Seema Bal (11,402). However, the joint sanctioned strength of these forces-- Assam Rifles, BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, and SSB-- is 10,05, 779, mentions the data shared by the MoS.

Rai further said that the government has taken various steps to fill up the vacancies expeditiously in CAPFs. Of those steps, the Minister said there is a procedure for yearly recruitment for the post of Constable (General Duty) for which a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

For coordinating recruitment to General Duty posts, a Nodal Force each for recruitment in the rank of Constable (General Duty), Sub-Inspector (GD) or Assistant Sub-Inspector (Executive) and Assistant Commandant (General Duty) has been nominated on a long-term basis, said Rai. He also said that directions have been issued to all Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles to undertake recruitment against vacant posts in Non-Generali Duty cadres in a time-bound manner.

The Minister also mentioned about the timely conducting meetings of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) for filling up promotional vacancies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022