Man gets 20-years RI for raping minor daughter

The additional district and sessions court here has sentenced a person to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his minor daughter in March 2020.

Judge M Radhakrishna also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict Abdul Azeez (68), a resident of Peruvayi village in Vitla police station limits in Dakshina Kannada district, for the crime.

Radhakrishna pronounced the verdict on Tuesday based on detailed investigations and examination of witnesses. The punishment was awarded under section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The case was investigated by Bantwal circle inspector T D Nagaraj. Public prosecutor Venkataramana Swamy appeared for the prosecution. The Vitla court monitoring cell officers and staff have followed up the investigations at various stages of the case.

