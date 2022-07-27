Left Menu

BSF condoles demise of HC Shishupal Singh and HC Sanwala Ram Vishnoi deployed in MONUSCO

Border Security Force (BSF) Director General and all ranks on Wednesday expressed condolences on the demise of HC Shishupal Singh and HC Sanwala Ram Vishnoi on Tuesday, deployed with the UN Peacekeeping contingent (@MONUSCO) in the Democratic Republic of Congo, said BSF.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 15:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Border Security Force (BSF) Director General and all ranks on Wednesday expressed condolences on the demise of HC Shishupal Singh and HC Sanwala Ram Vishnoi, deployed with the UN Peacekeeping contingent (@MONUSCO) in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Prahari Parivar stands by their families in these trying times, added the BSF.

Both the deceased personnel were from Rajasthan and held the rank of head constable. Two platoons of the BSF, comprising 70-74 personnel, had been deployed in the area and were inducted in May. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

