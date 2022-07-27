Left Menu

Ukrainian parliament approves appointment of new prosecutor general

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 27-07-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 16:08 IST
Ukrainian parliament approved the appointment of lawmaker Andriy Kostin as the country's prosecutor general on Wednesday, the prosecutor general's office said.

Some 299 deputies in the 450-seat parliament endorsed Kostin's appointment, it said on the Telegram messaging app.

Kostin is a member of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's Servant of the People party. The president had earlier nominated Kostin to replace Iryna Venediktova, who was removed as prosecutor general earlier this month.

