Ukrainian parliament approves appointment of new prosecutor general

Ukrainian parliament approved the appointment of lawmaker Andriy Kostin as the country's prosecutor general on Wednesday, the prosecutor general's office said.

Some 299 deputies in the 450-seat parliament endorsed Kostin's appointment, it said on the Telegram messaging app.

Kostin is a member of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's Servant of the People party. The president had earlier nominated Kostin to replace Iryna Venediktova, who was removed as prosecutor general earlier this month.

