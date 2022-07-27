Left Menu

2 persons associated with media organisations detained under PSA in JK in 2022: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 19:06 IST
2 persons associated with media organisations detained under PSA in JK in 2022: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons associated with media organisations were detained under the Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kashmir this year, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.

Rai was replying to a question in Rajya Sabha on whether Jammu and Kashmir has seen an increase in detention of journalists and local media organisations and a rise in the number of internet shutdowns by authorities since the revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A in August 2019.

''During the current year, two individuals associated with media organisations have been detained under Public Safety Act as reported by the government of Jammu and Kashmir,'' he said in a written reply.

The minister said after the constitutional changes on August 5, 2019, internet services were temporarily suspended in Jammu and Kashmir for the maintenance of law and order and to ensure the safety and security of public.

However, he said, the internet services were restored in a graded manner.

Currently, there is no restriction on internet services in Jammu and Kashmir. As a law enforcing agency, police is duty bound to take action under law against any person (without any discrimination of profession or otherwise) who is found involved in such activities prejudicial to the security and sovereignty of the country. Rai said the orders of temporary suspension of internet services, issued by the competent authority, under the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, during emergent situations, are uploaded on the official website of the government of Jammu and Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022