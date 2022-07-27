Russian can't be relied on to allow Ukrainian grain exports, says Polish PM
Russia cannot be trusted to honour an agreement to allow the export of Ukrainian grain from Odesa, the Polish prime minister said on Wednesday, after Moscow launcehed a missile strike on the Black Sea port. "The day after the signing (of the agreement), the Russian armed forces... attacked Odesa," Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference.
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 27-07-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 19:19 IST
"The day after the signing (of the agreement), the Russian armed forces... attacked Odesa," Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference. "It follows that such agreements cannot be considered fully credible, because unfortunately that is what Russia is like."
