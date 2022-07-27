Czech government backs plan to help protect Slovakia's air space

The Czech government has backed plans that will allow its fighter jets to protect neighbouring Slovakia's air space from September, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

Slovakia has asked its NATO allies to patrol its skies as it decided to ground its Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets, which could be sent to neighbouring Ukraine to help Kyiv defend itself against Russia's invasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)