Czech government backs plan to help protect Slovakia's air space
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 27-07-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 19:27 IST
- Country:
- Czech Republic
The Czech government has backed plans that will allow its fighter jets to protect neighbouring Slovakia's air space from September, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.
Slovakia has asked its NATO allies to patrol its skies as it decided to ground its Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets, which could be sent to neighbouring Ukraine to help Kyiv defend itself against Russia's invasion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia FinMin backs LNG-for-roubles plan - paper
White House: Iran set to deliver armed drones to Russia
Treasury's Yellen, Japan's Suzuki to discuss weak yen, more sanctions on Russia
Failure to implement Russian oil price cap could jack up oil prices -U.S. official
Failure to implement Russian oil price cap could jack up oil prices -U.S. official