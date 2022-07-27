Left Menu

Three of family die by suicide in Lucknow

Lucknow, Jul 27 A man, his wife and their 14-year-old daughter allegedly died by suicide here on Wednesday, police said.Shailendra Kumar, a junior engineer in the Irrigation department, his wife Geeta and their daughter allegedly consumed a poisonous substance at their home in Jankipuram area in the morning, Deputy Commissioner of Police SM Qasim Abidi said.The neighbours informed police about the incident and a police team rushed to the spot and took the trio to hospital.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-07-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 19:45 IST
Three of family die by suicide in Lucknow
  • Country:
  • India

Lucknow, Jul (27) A man, his wife and their 14-year-old daughter allegedly died by suicide here on Wednesday, police said.

Shailendra Kumar, a junior engineer in the Irrigation department, his wife Geeta and their daughter allegedly consumed a poisonous substance at their home in Jankipuram area in the morning, Deputy Commissioner of Police SM Qasim Abidi said.

''The neighbours informed police about the incident and a police team rushed to the spot and took the trio to hospital. The three died during treatment,'' the DCP said.

Police have recovered a suicide note from the spot and have started investigation on the basis of its content.

''The suicide note seems to be written by the father. He has named some people in the note accusing them of forcing him to take the extreme step. Efforts are being made to detain those named in the suicide note,'' Abidi said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. A team of Jankipuram Police station is investigating the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022