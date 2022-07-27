Left Menu

2 get 20-year imprisonment for smuggling opium

A court in Jharkhands Hazaribag district sentenced two persons to 20 years imprisonment for smuggling opium.The Second Additional District Judge-cum-Special Judge dealing with NDPS Act cases Dinesh Kumar Mishra sentenced Anil Bishnoi and Raju Ram, both residents of Rajasthan, to 20 years imprisonment and also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh each. The police seized several kg of opium from them.

PTI | Hazaribag | Updated: 27-07-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 19:46 IST
A court in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district sentenced two persons to 20 years imprisonment for smuggling opium.

The Second Additional District Judge-cum-Special Judge dealing with NDPS Act cases Dinesh Kumar Mishra sentenced Anil Bishnoi and Raju Ram, both residents of Rajasthan, to 20 years imprisonment and also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh each. They will have to serve one more year if they fail to pay the fine amount.

According to the prosecution, the two smugglers from Rajasthan were arrested on June 5, 2018, near a petrol pump at Pandewara village on the NH 2 under Chouparan police station of Hazaribag district. The police seized several kg of opium from them. The seized material was sent to a special laboratory for testing where it was confirmed that it was opium.

