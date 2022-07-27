2 killed, one injured as motorcycle collides with bus

Two persons were killed and one injured when their motorcycle collided with a bus in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Wednesday, a police officer said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Chattarpur), Ajay Kumar said three persons riding a motorcycle without wearing helmet when it collided with a bus coming from the opposite direction near Chokhatwe more under Hariharganj police station limit.

Two persons died on the spot. The injured person was shifted to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital in Medininagar, where his condition was stated to be critical.

The victims were all relatives, the police officer said, adding that the bus driver has been arrested.

