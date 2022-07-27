Left Menu

Two arrested with 4.73 kg heroin near India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-07-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 20:22 IST
Two men were arrested with around 5 kg heroin near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Ganganagar district, police said Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Buta Singh (38) and Balbir alias Beera (35), both from Punjab, they said.

Superintendent of Police Anand Sharma said that based on intelligence inputs, a joint team of police, Border Security Force and Crime Investigation Department (Border Intelligence) recovered five packets containing 4.73 kg of heroin worth Rs 25 crore to Rs 35 crore in the international market on Tuesday night.

The packets were thrown in a field near the international border under the Karanpur police station area by Pakistani smugglers. The accused, who had come to collect these packets, were arrested in the Hindumalkot area after a chase, he said.

During the chase, BSF troops fired five rounds. A team of eight police stations is searching the entire area, Sharma said.

