Judicial officer elevated as additional judge of J-K HC

A judicial officer was Wednesday appointed as an additional judge in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, the Law Ministry said.
A notification issued by the Department of Justice in the law ministry said Rajesh Sekhri has been appointed as an additional judge in the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh for a period of two years, with effect from the date he assumes charge.
He was so far serving as a judicial officer.
