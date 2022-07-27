Left Menu

One killed, another injured in blast at cracker unit in TN's Sivakasi

PTI | Sivakasi | Updated: 27-07-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 21:19 IST
One person was killed and another injured in a blast at a fire cracker unit near here on Wednesday.

Police said Jayaraman (47) and Bhuvaneswaran were working at a private fireworks factory at Keezhanmai Naadu. The crackers went off suddenly killing Jayaraman on the spot.

Bhuvaneswaran has been admitted to hospital with 90 per cent burn injuries, police said.

Tahsildar Sridhar visited the fireworks unit.

Alangulam police registered a case and investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

