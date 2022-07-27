Left Menu

Updated: 27-07-2022
JK HC gets new additional judge as Prez Murmu approves her first judicial appointment
Droupadi Murmu Wednesday approved her first judicial appointment as President, signing the warrant of appointment of Rajesh Sekhri as an additional judge in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

Murmu took over as the 15th President of India on July 25.

Sources in the government said this was the first warrant of appointment of a judge President Murmu signed.

''In exercise of the power conferred by clause (l) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Rajesh Sekhri, to be an Additional Judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, for a period of two years, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,'' said a notification signed by an additional secretary in the department of justice here.

Sekhri was so far serving as a judicial officer.

