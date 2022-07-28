Left Menu

3rd ODI scoreboard: IND vs WI

PTI | Portofspain | Updated: 28-07-2022 03:29 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 03:29 IST
3rd ODI scoreboard: IND vs WI

West Indies Innings: Shai Hope st Samson b Chahal 22 Kyle Mayers b Siraj 0 Shamarh Brooks lbw b Siraj 0 Brandon King b Axar 42 Nicholas Pooran c Dhawan b Prasidh 42 Keacy Carty b Thakur 5 Jason Holder not out 9 Akeal Hosein c Dhawan b Thakur 1 Keemo Paul c Thakur b Chahal 0 Hayden Walsh c Dhawan b Chahal 10 Jayden Seales c Shubman Gill b Chahal 0 Extras: (B-4, LB-1, W-1) 6 Total: (10 wkts, 26 Overs) 137 Fall of Wickets: 0-1, 0-2, 47-3, 74-4, 103-5, 119-6, 121-7, 123-8, 137-9, 137-10.

Bowler: Deepak Hooda 4-1-16-0, Mohammed Siraj 3-0-14-2, Axar Patel 6-0-38-1, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-30-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-17-4, Shardul Thakur 5-0-17-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Omicron BA.5 makes up 82% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC; Biden's COVID symptoms are 'almost completely resolved', his physician says and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron BA.5 makes up 82% of COVID variants in U.S. - C...

 Global
4
Soup kitchens feed Sri Lanka's poor amid bleak economic crisis

Soup kitchens feed Sri Lanka's poor amid bleak economic crisis

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022