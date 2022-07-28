3rd ODI scoreboard: IND vs WI

West Indies Innings: Shai Hope st Samson b Chahal 22 Kyle Mayers b Siraj 0 Shamarh Brooks lbw b Siraj 0 Brandon King b Axar 42 Nicholas Pooran c Dhawan b Prasidh 42 Keacy Carty b Thakur 5 Jason Holder not out 9 Akeal Hosein c Dhawan b Thakur 1 Keemo Paul c Thakur b Chahal 0 Hayden Walsh c Dhawan b Chahal 10 Jayden Seales c Shubman Gill b Chahal 0 Extras: (B-4, LB-1, W-1) 6 Total: (10 wkts, 26 Overs) 137 Fall of Wickets: 0-1, 0-2, 47-3, 74-4, 103-5, 119-6, 121-7, 123-8, 137-9, 137-10.

Bowler: Deepak Hooda 4-1-16-0, Mohammed Siraj 3-0-14-2, Axar Patel 6-0-38-1, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-30-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-17-4, Shardul Thakur 5-0-17-2.

