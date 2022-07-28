Left Menu

Advisory board set up to upheld Treaty settlements under resource management system

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 28-07-2022 11:08 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 11:08 IST
The Ministerial Advisory Board members have been selected for their expertise in Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and understanding of resource management and its importance for Māori. Image Credit: Wikimedia
An advisory board has been established to help ensure existing Treaty settlements are upheld under the new resource management system.

"The Government is committed to upholding Treaty settlements that intersect with the Resource Management Act as we move to a new system, and we are working with settled groups to ensure their agreements are upheld," Environment Minister David Parker said.

"The Ministerial Advisory Board will play an important role in that process, helping identify and address emerging themes, issues or challenges."

The Government has committed to repealing and replacing the Resource Management Act with the Natural and Built Environments Act, the Spatial Planning Act and the Climate Adaptation Act.

These Acts will work together to deliver a resource management system that protects and restores the environment, better enables development, and gives effect to the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

The Ministerial Advisory Board members have been selected for their expertise in Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and understanding of resource management and its importance for Māori.

"In doing so, we hope to provide iwi and hapū with trust and confidence that the Government will fulfil its Treaty obligations and that the process taken to uphold Treaty settlements is robust and conducted in good faith," David Parker said.

The members of the Ministerial Advisory Board are:

Karen Vercoe (MNZM), Te Arawa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Raukawa

Lisa Tumahai, Ngāi Tahu, Tainui

Andrew (Anaru) Luke, Ngāti Rārua, Ngāti Toa Rangatira, Rangitāne ki Wairau, Te Ātiawa, Ngāti Maniapoto/Kinohaku

Maui Solomon, Moriori, Ngāi Tahu.

"The Board will not advise on individual Treaty settlements or speak on behalf of post-settlement governance entities (PSGEs), and will continue to work directly with PSGE chairs," David Parker said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

