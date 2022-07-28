Govt doctor arrested for taking bribe in Rajasthan
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-07-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 15:00 IST
A government doctor was arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 in Rajasthan's Nagaur on Thursday, police said.
Indraram Ranwa, principal medical officer of government hospital in Deedwana had demanded the bribe from the family of a patient to perform an appendix operation, Director General of Anti-Corruption Branch B L Soni said.
After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and Ranwa was held while accepting the bribe, police said.
He has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, they said.
