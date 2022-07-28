Left Menu

Govt doctor arrested for taking bribe in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-07-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 15:00 IST
Govt doctor arrested for taking bribe in Rajasthan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A government doctor was arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 in Rajasthan's Nagaur on Thursday, police said.

Indraram Ranwa, principal medical officer of government hospital in Deedwana had demanded the bribe from the family of a patient to perform an appendix operation, Director General of Anti-Corruption Branch B L Soni said.

After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and Ranwa was held while accepting the bribe, police said.

He has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022