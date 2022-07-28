Russia says it destroyed 6 ammo depots in Ukraine
Russia's defence ministry said on Thursday its forces had destroyed six Ukrainian munitions depots in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and in Mikolayiv region.
