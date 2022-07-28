Kremlin says no agreements yet on Griner prisoner swap
The Kremlin said on Thursday that there were no agreements yet on a possible prisoner swap involving jailed U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, and Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who is serving a 25 year sentence in the U.S.
CNN reported on Wednesday that the White House had offered to free Bout, whose release has been sought by Russia, in return for Griner and Paul Whelan, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran jailed in Russia on espionage charges.
WNBC star Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 after cannabis-infused vape cartridges were found in her luggage. She has pled guilty to drugs charges that carry up to a ten year prison term in Russia.
