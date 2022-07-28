Left Menu

Court takes cognizance of charge sheet in Jahangirpuri violence case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 16:01 IST
A court here on Thursday took cognizance of a charge sheet filed by Delhi police in a case related to the violence in the Jahangirpuri area here in April.

Delhi police had on July 14, 2022, filed a charge sheet against 45 people, claiming that the incident was in continuation of the protests against CAA and NRC of 2019 and 2020 in Shaheen Bagh and the North-East Delhi riots of February 2020, which got further aggravated after Ram Navmi incidents on April 10, 2022, in different parts of the country.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepika Singh issued a summons and a production warrant against the accused and posted the matter for August 6, 2022.

The charge sheet contains 2,063 pages, named 37 accused who were arrested in the matter, along with eight accused who are absconding in the matter.

The charge sheet included various offenses, including criminal conspiracy, rioting, an attempt to murder and assault a public servant, and obstructing him/her in the discharge of their public functions, punishable under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the provisions of Arms Act.

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri in April 2022, leaving eight police personnel and a local resident injured.

According to police, there was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.

