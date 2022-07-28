Left Menu

Russia's media regulator asks for Novaya Gazeta's registration to be revoked

If stripped of its registration, Novaya Gazeta journalists would lose the right to work should the paper resume operations in Russia. Part of the paper's staff have set up a European edition from Riga, Latvia. In April, the European edition's site was blocked inside Russia.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-07-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 17:12 IST
Russia's media regulator asks for Novaya Gazeta's registration to be revoked
Novaya Gazeta Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's media regulator has filed a lawsuit to revoke the registration of the independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper, according to documents published on a court website.

Novaya Gazeta, a stalwart of Russia's beleaguered independent media since 1993, suspended operations inside the country in March after receiving warnings from the communications regulator and being forced to remove material from its website on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. If stripped of its registration, Novaya Gazeta journalists would lose the right to work should the paper resume operations in Russia.

Part of the paper's staff has set up a European edition from Riga, Latvia. In April, the European edition's site was blocked inside Russia. Novaya Gazeta's longtime editor-in-chief, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Dmitry Muratov, has remained in Russia despite his vocal opposition to the conflict in Ukraine. In April, he was attacked by supporters of the war, having red paint thrown over him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022