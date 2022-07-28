Rajya Sabha adjourned till 4 pm

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 17:25 IST
Rajya Sabha was adjourned for almost an hour till 4 pm on Thursday due to an uproar by the Opposition, which demanded a discussion on price rise, suspension of members and the Gujarat hooch tragedy.

As soon as the House reassembled at 3 pm after the third adjournment of the day, opposition members led by AAP leaders trooped into the well and continued raising slogans.

Bhubaneswar Kalita, who was in the Chair, asked the three suspended members -- AAP's Sushil Kumar Gupta and Sandeep Kumar Pathak, and independent member Ajit Kumar Bhuyan -- to withdraw from the House.

The three suspended members refused to leave the House. As opposition members continued to protest over various issues, Kalita adjourned the House till 4 pm.

Earlier in the day, the Upper House passed a resolution to suspend the three members for the rest of the week due to ''unruly behavior''.

So far, 23 members of the opposition parties have been suspended from Rajya Sabha for ''unruly behavior''.

The House was to take up The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 for consideration and passage this afternoon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

