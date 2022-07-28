Bachpan Bachao Andolan ties up with T'gana govt for child protection

Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) on Thursday said it has signed two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with government agencies of Telangana to strengthen institutional framework, intensify State mechanisms for protection, reintegration and rehabilitation of children. BBA is a frontline anti-trafficking and anti-slavery grassroots-level movement in the country that was founded by Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi in 1980. The first MoU was signed on Wednesday with State Child Protection Society (SCPS) and Department of Women Development & Child Welfare (WCD) and the second was signed today with Women's Safety Wing (WSW) of the Telangana police that would further strengthen the ‘Project Bharosa’, a release from BBA said here. The MoU with State SCPS and WCD would come into effect from August 1 and remain in force for three years, while the second agreement with WSW is for one year, it said. The two pacts would ensure effective implementation of protection programmes, rescue, reintegration and rehabilitation of children and women who have been victims of forced and bonded labour and trafficking, the release said.

The agreement with SCPS and WCD would aim to build a robust safety net around children and aim to transform 12,500 villages in the State into child-friendly ones. To begin with, one NITI Aayog ‘Aspirational District’ – Kumuram Bheem Asifabad would be the first district to be turned into a child-friendly district. It would also look to eliminate circulation of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and child pornography in the State, the release said. The second agreement with the police seeks to provide access to - complete end-to-end legal support, justice and rehabilitation support, including mental support - to victims of sexual exploitation and trafficking. According to the agreement, Bachpan Bachao Andolan would provide support to the Telangana police in providing assistance to the victims and establish a resource centre in the State to achieve the ends. Dhananjay Tingal, executive director of Bachpan Bachao Andolan, said, ''The two agreements will enable us in creating strong systems in assisting the victims of trafficking and provide them with better support and rehabilitation.'' PTI VVK KH VVK NVG NVG

